Luka Doncic shines with 38 points as Lakers pull away to beat Hornets 121-111

Rui Hachimura also played a key role, scoring 13 of his 21 points in a decisive third quarter, as the Lakers pulled away in the second half, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Austin Reaves added 24 points for the Lakers, who have now won six of their last seven games. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 34 points, including seven 3-pointers, while rookie Kon Knueppel nearly posted a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists. Despite their efforts, the Hornets struggled without their top two scorers, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

The Lakers broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Charlotte 31-15. With the Hornets focusing on defending Doncic, Hachimura stepped up, hitting three 3-pointers to help extend the lead.

Doncic had the crowd buzzing with his dynamic play, including a flicked-in three-pointer just after a Lakers timeout in the fourth quarter. The Hornets made a late push, cutting the lead to eight, but key baskets from Doncic and Marcus Smart sealed the win for Los Angeles.

Up Next: