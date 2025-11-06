Luka Doncic’s 35 points power Lakers to dramatic win over Spurs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Luka Doncic delivered another standout performance with 35 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the San Antonio Spurs 118–116 on Wednesday night, securing their fifth straight win in dramatic fashion.

The Lakers closed the game on a 21–10 run, rallying from a nine-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

San Antonio still had a chance to steal the win in the final seconds after Marcus Smart committed an inbound violation following Kelly Olynyk’s putback with 1.2 seconds remaining.

Justin Champagnie drew a foul from Jake LaRavia while trying to tip in the Spurs’ inbound pass, but he missed his first free throw, and no one managed to convert the second miss at the buzzer.

Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, while Doncic hit eight points in the fourth quarter, including a crucial go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:31 left.

Victor Wembanyama paced San Antonio with 19 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 1:39 remaining. Stephon Castle and Jeremy Sochan each contributed 16 points as the Spurs dropped their second straight after opening the season 5–0.

Despite shooting just 9-for-27 from the field, Doncic’s playmaking and clutch scoring proved decisive in a foul-heavy contest that saw both Harrison Barnes and Sochan foul out in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles held San Antonio without a field goal for nearly 4½ minutes late in the game, turning the momentum in its favor.

Austin Reaves missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury, while Doncic returned to action after sitting out the Lakers’ win over Portland on Monday.

Spurs: Host the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Lakers: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

