Lukashenko: ‘Belarus-Azerbaijan relations have reached highest level of strategic partnership'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

The letter reads as follows:

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Over the past years, Belarus-Azerbaijan relations have reached the highest level of strategic partnership. Both countries enjoy fruitful interaction in multilateral areas and have a solid position with regard to important international issues.

Through joint efforts, solid economic foundation has been laid and a number of projects in the field of industry are being implemented.

I am convinced that traditional relations between our countries will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of the peoples of Belarus and Azerbaijan.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you strong health, prosperity, and peace and prosperity for the friendly people of Azerbaijan.”

