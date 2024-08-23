Lukashenko: Europe needs a new peace treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has stated that Europe needs a new peace treaty.

“It is easy for me to talk to you as a representative of a religious confession, one of the main confessions in Belarus, because our views – the views of the leadership of Belarus and the Vatican - virtually coincide, especially on security issues. Security in Europe. The positions on the matter are absolutely consonant. The conflict in Ukraine, where we have almost the same stance on, testifies to the fact,” the president said during a meeting with outgoing Apostolic Nuncio to Belarus Ante Josic in Minsk, News.Az reports citing BelTA.“I absolutely agree with you, and we have been talking about it for a long time. In order for Europe to live peacefully and live the way we live (no matter how much we complain our lives are not bad after all), we need a new peace treaty. We need a new peace, if I may say so, in Europe.”“I think that the activity of our Catholic Church is not enough here. European countries need strong leaders who will proceed from the interests of their own peoples in the first place. They should not obey and act to please someone else, but see the interests of their own people. Unfortunately, let them not take offense at me, I do not see such leaders there,” the Belarusian leader added.Aleksandr Lukashenko characterized Ante Jozic as a smart, educated, very active, and benevolent person.“Despite certain limitations, and your position always has them (I know it well because I send ambassadors to foreign countries), you acted as a man of integrity. I am really pleased to meet with you today,” the head of state said.He thanked Ante Jozic for the assistance rendered in the release of 30 Belarusian citizens after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. “We appreciate it very much and will remember it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

