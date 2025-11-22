Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainians jailed in Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens who were convicted of criminal offenses in Belarus.

According to Lukashenko’s spokesperson, Natalia Eismont, the decision follows agreements reached between Lukashenko and U.S. President Donald Trump, made at Ukraine’s request, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Right now, at this very moment, they are being handed over to the Ukrainian side,” Eismont said.

The pardoned Ukrainians are now being returned to Ukraine as part of the diplomatic arrangement.

