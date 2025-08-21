Lukashenko: Rising Western military threats push Belarus to focus on defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said growing military threats from the West are forcing Minsk to strengthen its defense capabilities in close coordination with Russia.

Speaking at a meeting on missile development, Lukashenko pointed to a “substantial increase in military spending” by neighboring countries, stressing that Belarus and Russia must remain vigilant, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The dynamics of military threats and the substantial increase in military spending by our Western neighbors force us to constantly devote the closest attention to the defense capability of Belarus, Russia and our alliance,” he said, according to Pul Pervogo, a Telegram channel linked to the presidential press service.

The president added that authorities are working within financial limits to ensure progress in missile development and other defense sectors. “Today we must decide where and how to move forward in this area, taking into account modern forms and methods of warfare,” Lukashenko noted.

