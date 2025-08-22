Lukashenko voices support for Nobel Peace Prize bid for Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his support on Friday for the idea of awarding U.S. President Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize.

"If the man wants a Nobel Prize [if that's the case] well, more power to him, let him get it! What's wrong with that for us?" Lukashenko stated. "If he needs support, he probably deserves it," News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Belarusian President Lukashenko stated he was confident that US President Trump would certainly be handed this award.

"[US ex-President] Barack Obama before him... He had just become president, hadn't done anything yet and he got the Nobel Prize. He even started several wars," while, according to Lukashenko "the current US president has prevented several wars in just six months."

"The important thing is that he will have the respect of people: in Russia, in Ukraine, and Belarus," the Belarusian president continued. "Our people welcomed the phone call with enthusiasm. 'Grateful to Donald Trump' - that is what matters, not whether the Nobel Committee awards him this prize."

Lukashenko also shared his own point of view on the Nobel Prize Awards by saying "It has already been completely discredited. You see who they’ve given it to. It’s a purely political game."

"They perceive it differently. So does [US President] Donald [Trump]. Yes, he is ambitious in this regard, but what’s wrong with that?" stated Lukashenko.

News.Az