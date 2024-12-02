Yandex metrika counter

Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint at home

Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze was the victim of a robbery at his home on Sunday evening, just hours after playing for Lyon against OGC Nice.

The incident occurred at around 9pm, just hours after the 24-year-old Georgian national appeared for Lyon against OGC Nice, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Two hooded individuals threatened Mikautadze with a weapon.

However, he was not physically assaulted.

The perpetrators stole jewellery - including valuable watches - and luxury leather goods from the striker's house.

It is estimated the total loot was worth around £207,000 (€250,000).

An investigation is now underway as police continue searching for the offenders.

Mikautadze came off the bench for Lyon against Nice on Sunday, replacing hat-trick hero Alexandre Lacazette.

Lyon went on to win the match 4-1 and jumped up to fifth in the Ligue 1 table as a result.

In 17 appearances for the French side so far this season, Mikautadze has scored four goals and provided one assist.

He joined Lyon in a £6.2million transfer from Metz in July after impressing for Georgia at Euro 2024.

The striker managed four goal contributions in three group games for the underdog nation in Germany.

