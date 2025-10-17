Maccabi Tel Aviv fans banned, Starmer criticizes fan ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending next month’s Europa League match against Aston Villa, calling it “the wrong choice.”

Starmer said the UK “will not tolerate antisemitism” and urged police to ensure that “all football fans can enjoy the game without fear of violence or intimidation,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Aston Villa announced on Thursday that, following instructions from the Safety Advisory Group (SAG), no away fans will be allowed at the November 6 fixture due to public safety concerns.

According to the club, West Midlands Police advised the SAG that managing potential protests and safety risks outside Villa Park posed significant challenges. The fixture has been officially labeled “high risk.”

Authorities cited “current intelligence” and past violent incidents, including the 2024 Europa League clash between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, which saw assaults and hate-related offences in Amsterdam.

Villa said it remains in “continuous dialogue” with the Israeli club and local officials, stressing that the safety of fans and residents is its top priority.

News.Az