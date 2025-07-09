Macron blames Starmer policies for migrant surge: UK dubbed ‘El Dorado’ by French delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the UK to tackle the root causes attracting illegal migrants, saying the ease of finding work and accessing benefits has turned Britain into a perceived “El Dorado.”

During a speech in Westminster as part of his three-day state visit, Macron emphasized that both France and the UK share responsibility in managing migration flows “with humanity, solidarity and fairness.” However, he pressed the UK government, now led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to reduce the country's appeal for asylum seekers, News.Az reports, citing Daily Express.

“Let’s be clear,” Macron said, “we will deliver together, but this is a clear issue for our countries.”

French officials cited the UK's lax enforcement on irregular employment and easy access to welfare as major “pull factors” behind the record-breaking number of Channel crossings in 2025, over 20,000 so far, the highest since 2018.

A source within the French delegation said that Macron expects London to tackle “the root causes” that make the UK an attractive destination, including “cash-in-hand jobs and limited risk of deportation.” They added that within French circles, Britain is often referred to as a kind of “El Dorado” for migrants.

This renewed Franco-British tension comes as both countries grapple with increasing political pressure to manage border security and migration policy more effectively.

News.Az