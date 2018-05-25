Macron: US embassy relocation to Jerusalem was a ‘wrong step’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem was a wrong step, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a plenary session as part of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, APA’s Russia bureau reported.

"I openly stated this was a mistake. I think that we should avoid escalating the tension in the region,” he said, noting that he supports the idea of creating two states.

“France has always been committed to this decision. You can not forget the people who live there. We must make sure that there are two states over there, each having its own capital and borders. Therefore, it seems to me that the decision to relocate the embassy was a wrong and undesirable decision. We regret this," he said.

