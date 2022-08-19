Macron's call to Putin was justified given nuclear risks for Europe, Elysee says

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron's phone call to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was justified in view of the serious safety risk affecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine which is subject to combat activity, an official at the French presidency told journalists in a briefing, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Macron, who last called Putin in May, had been criticised in the past for keeping up diplomatic talks with Putin despite his decision to invade Ukraine and actions by the Russian army that international observers qualified as war crimes.

News.Az