Madonna announces a career-spanning greatest hits tour

+ ↺ − 16 px

Madonna is to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her breakout single, Holiday, by embarking on her first ever greatest hits tour, News.az reports citing BBC.

The pop icon will perform music from her entire career, from 1983's self-titled debut album to 2019's Madame X.

The 35-date Celebration Tour will see also her return to arenas and stadiums after the experimental, theatre-based Madame X shows in 2019 and 2020.

Some of those shows were called off as the star battled knee and hip injuries.

The final 10 dates in Paris were then cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

News.Az