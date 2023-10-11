Madrid hosts “Return to Western Azerbaijan on international arena” European Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Return to Western Azerbaijan on international arena” European Forum has been held in Madrid, the capital of Spain, as part of a series of events marking the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Initiated by the Azerbaijani-Turkish Women Society and Azerbaijan-Türkiye House, the forum was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The Forum brought together representatives of diplomatic corps accredited to Spain, ambassadors, representatives of think tanks, academic circles, young researchers, experts in the field of issues of migration and refugees, as well as media representatives.

Addressing the event, Chairperson of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Women Society and Azerbaijan-Türkiye House Tanzila Rustamkhanli said that women and children represent the largest number of the refugees and are in greater need for help in the society.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Spain Ramiz Hasanov described the issue of refugees as of great importance in the modern history, saying that the issue has been addressed in the UN and other international organizations for decades.

He also informed the participants about the current situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, the process of reintegration of the Armenian residents living in the region and the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the region

Other speakers at the event included Azerbaijani MP Sabir Rustamkhanli, member of the European Parliament, former Vice-President of the European Parliament Ryszard Czarnecki and world-famous photojournalist Reza Deghati, who had contributed significantly to delivering the Azerbaijani realities to the world community.

The forum's agenda comprised of two panels: the first titled “Europe’s approach towards Refugee crisis: Challenges and possible solutions through the way of international cooperation”, as well as the second titled “Azerbaijan’s experience in the issues of forced expulsion and refugees: The return to Western Azerbaijan”.

During the event, the participants also viewed a photo exhibition highlighting the historical and cultural traces of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.





News.Az