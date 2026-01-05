Maduro’s son backs interim president Rodriguez

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his remarks at Venezuela’s National Assembly, Maduro’s son Nicolas Maduro Guerra pledged “unconditional support” for the country’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez, saying the country is in “good hands”.

“To you, Delcy Eloina, my unconditional support for the very hard task you’ve been given. Count on me,” Maduro Guerra said during the assembly’s first meeting since the US attack that abducted his father, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The homeland is in good hands, dad, and soon we’ll embrace here in Venezuela,” he added.

News.Az