Magic stay perfect in NBA Cup, dominate shorthanded 76ers behind Black’s career night

Anthony Black erupted for a career-best 31 points — including 27 in a dominant first half — as the Orlando Magic rolled past the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers with a 144-103 victory in Tuesday night’s NBA Cup matchup.

Franz Wagner added 21 points for Orlando, which improved to 3-0 in Cup play. The night also saw drama late in the second quarter, when a heated on-court altercation led to Jalen Suggs being ejected after picking up two technical fouls, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 20 points as the 76ers, now 0-3 in the Cup, continued to struggle amid significant injury absences. Joel Embiid (right knee injury management), Paul George (ankle sprain) and rookie VJ Edgecombe (calf tightness) were all sidelined.

After a 35-35 first quarter, Orlando took over in the second period, outscoring the 76ers by 26 points to build an 86-60 halftime lead. Home fans voiced their frustration as the Magic surged ahead by 17 with just over five minutes left in the half.

Philadelphia’s injury woes deepened when Trendon Watford exited with a left adductor strain and did not return. Embiid missed his eighth straight game and 11th this season as the reigning MVP continues to manage both knees following surgery and recurring issues.

George, who signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the Sixers last season, remained out after an on-and-off start to the year due to knee concerns.

Orlando was also missing young star Paolo Banchero, who sat out his seventh consecutive game with a left groin strain.

Up Next

Magic: Visit Detroit on Friday night.

76ers: Travel to Brooklyn on Friday night.

