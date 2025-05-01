Magnitude 3.9 earthquake jolts US State of Utah

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck northern Utah early Thursday morning, shaking residents across the Wasatch Front.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), as well as the University of Utah Seismograph Stations (UUSS), confirmed the quake, which struck shortly after midnight, with people reporting the temblor, from Heber to Spanish Fork, and as far north as Bountiful, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the USGS website, 1,515 reported feeling the quake as of 1:15 a.m.

The UUSS issued a brief summary, saying, “A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 12:11am, on May 1, 2025. The epicenter of the shock was located about 12 miles southeast of Strawberry Reservoir.

“Since 1981 the UUSS has located 58 M2 or greater events within 15 miles of this event’s epicenter. The largest of these events was a magnitude 3.6 which occurred on June 9, 2021,” UUSS said.

