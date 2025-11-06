Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near New Zealand capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck northwest of Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, on Thursday, according to GeoNet, the country’s geological hazard monitoring agency.

The quake occurred at 9:09 p.m. local time (8:09 a.m. GMT) and was centered about 25 kilometers northwest of Wellington on the North Island, at a depth of 22 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Nearly 30,000 people, mostly in the lower North Island and upper South Island, reported feeling the tremor to GeoNet. Authorities said there have been no reports of casualties or property damage.

