Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 5 earthquake hits southern Türkiye

  • Region
  • Share
Magnitude 5 earthquake hits southern Türkiye

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck southern Türkiye on Saturday.

The quake jolted the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province at 9.31 a.m. local time, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), News.Az reports.

It occurred at a depth of 7 km (4.3 miles) below the surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      