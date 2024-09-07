Magnitude 5 earthquake hits southern Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck southern Türkiye on Saturday.

The quake jolted the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province at 9.31 a.m. local time, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), News.Az reports.It occurred at a depth of 7 km (4.3 miles) below the surface.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

News.Az