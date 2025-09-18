Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes off Kamchatka’s East Coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake shook the waters off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka at 03:17 GMT on Thursday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The epicenter, with a depth of 33.0 km, was initially determined to be at 51.76 degrees north latitude and 159.73 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

