Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks eastern Türkiye - VIDEO
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted eastern Türkiye on Wednesday, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 10.46 am local time (0746GMT), was Malatya's Kale district at a depth of 10.07 kilometers (6.26 miles), AFAD said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.
No casualties have been reported so far.
"Our field inspections are ongoing," said Sami Er, the mayor of Malatya.
An #earthquake measuring 5.9 in magnitude has occurred in the #Turkiye province of Malatya.— News.Az (@news_az) October 16, 2024
This was reported by the Disaster Management Authority (#AFAD).
According to the data, the epicenter of the tremors, which were recorded at local time, was in the Kale region. pic.twitter.com/qvxS6oChhQ