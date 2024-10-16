Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks eastern Türkiye - VIDEO

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted eastern Türkiye on Wednesday, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). 

The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 10.46 am local time (0746GMT), was Malatya's Kale district at a depth of 10.07 kilometers (6.26 miles), AFAD said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

No casualties have been reported so far.

"Our field inspections are ongoing," said Sami Er, the mayor of Malatya.


