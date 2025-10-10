Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes near Lorengau, Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes near Lorengau, Papua New Guinea
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck 144 kilometers south-southeast of Lorengau, Papua New Guinea, early Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The quake occurred at 02:08:10 GMT and had a shallow depth of 10.0 kilometers.

The epicenter was located at approximately 3.12° south latitude and 147.99° east longitude.


