Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes near Lorengau, Papua New Guinea
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck 144 kilometers south-southeast of Lorengau, Papua New Guinea, early Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The quake occurred at 02:08:10 GMT and had a shallow depth of 10.0 kilometers.
The epicenter was located at approximately 3.12° south latitude and 147.99° east longitude.