Magnitude 6 quake jolts southeast Indian Ridge

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted southeast Indian Ridge at 2053 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 45.28 degrees south latitude and 96.89 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


