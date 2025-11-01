Magnitude 6 quake jolts southeast Indian Ridge
- 1038731
- India
- Share https://news.az/news/magnitude-6-quake-jolts-southeast-indian-ridge Copied
Photo: Shutterstock
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted southeast Indian Ridge at 2053 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted southeast Indian Ridge at 2053 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 45.28 degrees south latitude and 96.89 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.