Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Venezuela -VIDEO

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck Venezuela at 2221 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 9.83 degrees north latitude and 70.87 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

