Mahatma Gandhi's rare oil portrait sold for more than $200,000

The oil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was painted in the UK in 1931. Photo: Bonhams

+ ↺ − 16 px

A rare oil portrait of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, painted in 1931 by British artist Clare Leighton, has been sold at a London auction for £152,800 ($204,648).

The figure is much higher than the £50,000-£70,000 that auction house Bonhams had estimated the work might fetch. It was painted in 1931 by British artist Clare Leighton when Gandhi visited London, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Bonhams said the painting is thought to be the only oil portrait Gandhi sat for.

He led a non-violent resistance movement against British rule in India and his teachings have inspired millions. Most Indians revere him as the "father of the nation".

The portrait was made when Gandhi went to London in 1931 for the second Round Table conference, held to discuss constitutional reforms for India and address its demands for self-governance.

According to Bonhams, Clare Leighton "was one of the very few artists admitted to his office and was given the opportunity to sit with on multiple occasions to sketch and paint his likeness".

The works remained in the artist's collection until her death in 1989 in the US, after which it was passed down through her family.

Bonham's did not say who bought the painting and it's not clear whether it will be put on display.

News.Az