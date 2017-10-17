Mahmoud Abbas congratulates President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his country’s State Independence Day, APA reports.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President, It gives me immense pleasure to convey to Your Excellency, on behalf of the State of Palestine, its people and my own behalf, my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your celebration of the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We highly appreciate your unwavering brotherly stance of support with our Palestinian people and their rights in the establishment of our Independent State, as well as strong fraternal bonds that bind our peoples and countries. We reaffirm our infinite satisfaction with the continuation of mutual cooperation for the benefit of our two peoples and common goals. I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success. Please accept my sincerest congratulations.”

News.Az

