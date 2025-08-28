Major delays at Lincoln Tunnel as outbound lanes closed for investigation

Commuters are facing significant delays at the Lincoln Tunnel, with both inbound and outbound traffic heavily affected.

A police investigation has been underway since about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the outbound side of the Helix, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The investigation has all outbound lanes closed onto 495. Drivers are being detoured off to the Weehawken-Hoboken local exit.

In the inbound direction, only one lane is open, and delays stretch back to the New Jersey Turnpike and onto Route 3.

Drivers should take the George Washington Bridge or Holland Tunnel for alternate routes.

News.Az