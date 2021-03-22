Major fire breaks out at Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of shanties were gutted after a massive fire broke out at the Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh Monday, according to eyewitnesses and authorities.

"We got the report of fire and we responded to the incident. We are trying to control the blaze," Mohammad Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses at the camp in Cox's Bazar said the fire started at around 3.30 p.m. local time (10.30 a.m. GMT) and is still burning.

"More than 700 tents have been gutted, while the fire has gone almost out of control," Mayyu Khan, Rohingya youth leader, told AA.

Muhammad Ayyub, another Rohingya representative, told AA over the phone that at least one woman, 19, and two children aged six and 9 years old were reportedly killed, and several others are still missing.

The fire department has reportedly dispatched a team to the scene, he also said, while fire brigade trucks had yet to arrive.

