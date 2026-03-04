Afghan Taliban ringleader killed as infiltration bid foiled near Torkham - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s security forces have foiled an infiltration attempt near the Torkham border crossing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), killing an Afghan Taliban ringleader and several associates, according to state media reports citing security sources.

The group was reportedly attempting to cross into Pakistani territory when troops intercepted them. During the operation, the alleged ringleader and other militants were killed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Pakistani security forces conducted nighttime cross-border raids into Afghanistan territory.



Pakistani soldiers also hoisted the Pakistani flag inside Afghanistan on their positions: pic.twitter.com/jvnwwafafI — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) March 4, 2026

Security sources also said Pakistani forces conducted nighttime cross-border raids into Afghan territory as part of the response. In addition, soldiers reportedly hoisted the Pakistani flag at positions inside Afghanistan following the operation.

No independent confirmation from Afghan authorities was immediately available.

The Torkham border area has frequently witnessed tensions and security incidents due to militant activity and cross-border infiltration attempts.

