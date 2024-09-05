Malaysia to proceed with oil drilling despite Chinese demand to cease exploration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysia will persist with its oil drilling activities within its territory despite China's request to cease exploration.

"China is our friend, but we have to operate in our waters to secure our advantage, including drilling in our territory," Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.Ibrahim, who is in Russia’s far east city of Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, told reporters that Malaysia and China are always able to resolve their disputes through negotiations like “two friends.”Ibrahim's remarks came after a Philippine Daily Inquirer published a document claiming that the Chinese Foreign Ministry asked Malaysia to immediately stop activities in an oil-rich area of Sarawak waters.On Wednesday, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry expressed grave concern about the publication and said it is conducting an internal investigation into the breach of classified information.The ministry added that it will launch a police probe into the leak of a diplomatic note from China.

News.Az