Mali arrests dozens of soldiers over alleged plot to destabilize government

Malian authorities have detained more than 30 soldiers and senior military officials accused of plotting against the government, two security sources told Reuters, in what appears to be a sign of deepening internal tensions within the ruling junta.

The arrests, carried out over several days, targeted high-ranking figures including General Abass Dembele, former governor of the central Mopti region. One security source said 36 people were detained, while a government source put the figure at 40, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mali’s military seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021, with interim leader Assimi Goita promising to restore stability in a nation plagued by jihadist insurgencies. In April, a national conference recommended appointing Goita president for a renewable five-year term and dissolving all political parties — a move that sparked rare protests in Bamako in May. Political activities were later suspended nationwide.

Neither the government nor the military has commented on the latest arrests. The specific charges against those detained have not been disclosed.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have all severed ties with Western allies since their military takeovers, pivoting instead toward Russia for support. However, violence by al-Qaeda-linked group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has continued to surge, with militants expanding operations across the Sahel through raids, kidnappings, and taxation of local communities.

