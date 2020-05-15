Maltese president congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maltese President George Vella has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the people of the Republic of Malta join me in conveying sincere greetings to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” President Vella said.

“I am confident that positive relations that exist between our two countries will continue to be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of our peoples. I also remain convinced that there are numerous opportunities to explore for our two countries to further consolidate our bilateral contracts in areas of shared interest as well as within the framework of the Eastern Partnership.”

“Above all, in the prevailing circumstances following the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic, it is imperative that the international community continues to demonstrate solidarity and that all countries join forces to face this unprecedented challenge to humanity,” he added.

“I avail myself of this opportunity to extend my wishes of good health and serenity, as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity to your country. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest respect and consideration,” the Maltese leader said.

News.Az