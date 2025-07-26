Mamdani: Canada to recognize Palestinian state at United Nations  

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada plans to recognize the State of Palestine at the United Nations.

Zohran Mamdani, a prominent New York City mayoral candidate, recently shared on X (formerly Twitter), News.Az reports.

This announcement aligns with Canada's evolving stance on Palestinian statehood. In March 2024, the Canadian government, under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, passed a resolution calling for the establishment of the State of Palestine as part of a negotiated two-state solution.

However, the resolution did not include an official recognition of Palestine. Subsequent discussions and petitions, such as House of Commons Petition e-5244, have kept the issue in the public and political discourse. The move to formally recognize Palestine at the UN would position Canada alongside other nations that have extended recognition to the State of Palestine. As of March 2025, 147 of the 193 UN member states had recognized Palestine as a sovereign state, and it has been a non-member observer state of the United Nations General Assembly since November 2012.

