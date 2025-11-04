Mamdani poised for historic win as New York breaks voting records

+ ↺ − 16 px

New York City is hours away from potentially electing its first Muslim and South Asian mayor, with Democrat Zohran Mamdani entering Election Day as the frontrunner in one of the city’s most closely watched races in decades.

The excitement around the election has already made history. More than 735,000 people cast their ballots early — the highest early-voting turnout New York has ever recorded, according to the city’s Board of Elections. The surge reflects both the intensity of the election and the national spotlight now fixed on the city, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has built his campaign around affordability and expanding public services in a city where rising costs have pushed many to the breaking point. He has promised to freeze rent in stabilized housing, make childcare free, offer free city bus service and open government-run grocery stores to help struggling families. To fund these measures, he has pledged to raise the corporate tax rate and add a two percent income tax on residents earning more than $1 million a year.

His bold platform — and his outspoken support for Palestinian rights — has energized supporters while drawing sharp criticism from both Republicans and centrist Democrats. Yet polling shows his message has resonated with voters frustrated by rising living costs and looking for dramatic change.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an Independent after losing the Democratic primary, is Mamdani’s strongest challenger. Cuomo argues his long experience in public office makes him the steady hand New York needs, but his campaign has struggled against the weight of past misconduct allegations that resurfaced when he entered the race. In an unexpected twist, he has also received the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked Mamdani and warned he would cut federal funding to New York if Mamdani wins.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa has refused calls to exit the race, despite pressure from Cuomo supporters who say his presence could divide conservative voters and clear the path for a decisive Mamdani victory.

Polling averages show Mamdani comfortably ahead, leading Cuomo by double digits in most surveys. Some polls suggest a closer contest, but the majority point toward a landmark result that would shift the political direction of America’s largest city.

Voting opens at 6 a.m. Eastern Time and runs until 9 p.m., with anyone in line at closing time still able to cast a ballot. As New Yorkers head to the polls, the city stands on the brink of a historic moment — one that could reshape local leadership and signal a major shift in urban politics nationwide.

News.Az