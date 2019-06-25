Man beats his brother to death in Yerevan - media

A 65-year-old man was found dead in an apartment today in Yerevan, the local police said.

At 12:20 pm, the police received information that there was a dead body in an apartment.

The investigative team found out that an argument had taken place at this apartment, during which a 62-year-old man had hit his elder brother several times, and the elder brother had died some hours after this incident, News.am reported.

Later, the younger brother turned himself into the police. An investigation is underway.

