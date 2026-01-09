Man charged after 100 human remains found in Pennsylvania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in Pennsylvania have charged a man after discovering about 100 sets of human remains, including skulls and mummified body parts, reportedly stolen from a graveyard on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

Authorities say the investigation began when bones and skulls were spotted in the back seat of a car near Mount Moriah Cemetery. A search of the suspect’s property uncovered a basement containing the hoarded remains, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

The case has shocked the local community, and police are continuing their investigation to determine how the remains were obtained and whether others were involved.

