Northern Ireland and Canada join forces for new comedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

BBC Northern Ireland and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) have officially greenlit a new romantic comedy series, marking a significant international co-production.

The series, titled Past My Bedtime, is set to be filmed in Northern Ireland and follows the life of a popular late-night radio host as she navigates the complexities of modern dating and professional pressures, News.Az reports, citing Insider Media.

This partnership reflects a growing trend of collaboration between major public broadcasters to deliver high-quality scripted content to global audiences.

The production is supported by Northern Ireland Screen and will feature a blend of local and international talent, further cementing the region's reputation as a hub for major television projects. By combining Canadian and Irish creative perspectives, the show aims to offer a fresh take on the romantic comedy genre. Executives from both the BBC and CBC expressed enthusiasm for the project, noting that the relatable themes and witty writing are expected to resonate with viewers in both markets and beyond.

News.Az