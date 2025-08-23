Man City vs Tottenham prediction: Can Guardiola keep up winning streak?

Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in what promises to be an entertaining Premier League clash. Both sides began the season strongly, with City thrashing Wolves 4-0 and Spurs beating Burnley 3-0.

Man City are unbeaten since April (W8 D2) and have picked up more points than any other top-flight side in that period (26), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

City’s defensive record has been impressive, boasting the most clean sheets (7) and facing the fewest shots per game (7.6).

Tottenham have won two of their last four league visits to the Etihad, more than in their previous 11 visits combined.

Despite City’s strong start, Pep Guardiola has historically struggled against Spurs, losing nine times across his managerial career. Last season, City suffered a 4-0 home defeat and a 2-1 EFL Cup loss to Tottenham.

Erling Haaland will be a key figure for City after scoring twice on Matchday 1, aiming to reach 50 home Premier League goals in fewer than 50 appearances.

Thomas Frank has also made a positive start at Spurs, including a strong showing in the UEFA Super Cup despite losing on penalties to PSG. Spurs are seeking back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Recent meetings

In their last 12 league encounters, Man City have won just four, drawing two and losing six.

The last four Premier League meetings in Manchester have seen 21 goals, with Spurs scoring at least twice in each.

Opta supercomputer prediction

Man City: 61.7% chance of victory

Draw: 19.6%

Tottenham: 18.7%

Predicted lineups

Manchester City: James Trafford, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Rúben Dias, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Nico González, Tijjani Reijnders, Bernardo Silva, Oscar Bobb, Jérémy Doku, Erling Haaland

Head coach: Pep Guardiola

Tottenham Hotspur: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Pape Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus, Brennan Johnson, Richarlison

Head coach: Thomas Frank

The clash promises goals and excitement, with City aiming to continue their unbeaten streak while Spurs look to upset the hosts.

