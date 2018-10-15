Man killed outside Armenian restaurant in California

+ ↺ − 16 px

One man died and another was wounded when a gunman opened fire outside an Armenian restaurant 'Ararat' in Glendale, the U.S.

Police are trying to determine the identity of the person who died, and the motives for this incident, KTLA reported.

The investigation is focusing on interviewing the many people who were gathered at the banquet hall for celebrations, News.am reported.

"There are a lot of people there, at least 100 people that are there right now. So we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us because we need to talk to every single one of them," Glendale Police Department Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

News.Az

News.Az