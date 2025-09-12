Manchester city center locked down over suspicious item

+ ↺ − 16 px

A street in Manchester city center was locked down this morning after a “suspicious item” was discovered.

Emergency services quickly responded to Bridge Street, where a cordon was established as a precaution, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Greater Manchester Police said a bag was left in the area and the cordon was put up as a precaution. An assessment was made and the item was found to be safe.

Police confirmed a microphone and 'singing equipment' were found inside. No dangerous items were recovered from the bag and the incident has been resolved. Witnesses have told the M.E.N. they were informed a 'suspicious item' had been found and at least three fire engines were at the scene. Images show multiple fire engines at the scene, along with Greater Manchester Police officers. Bridge Street was closed off between Deansgate and Chapel Street but the Salford route has since reopened. There was a large police presence and people have been told a 'suspicious item' has been found, witnesses say. A crowd of office workers who were evacuated have returned to their work environments. The Tesco Express and Caffe Nero branches near Salford Central were closed while the cordon was in place.

News.Az