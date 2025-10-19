Manchester United beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 2016

Manchester United beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 2016

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 in an away match of the eighth round of the English Football Championship.

The meeting took place at Anfield stadium, News.Az reports.

The winners' goals were scored by Brian Mbemo (2nd minute) and Harry Maguire (84). The losers' goal was scored by Kody Gakpo (78).

Liverpool suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions. Previously, the team had lost twice in the English Premier League, losing to Crystal Palace (1-2) and Chelsea (1-2), and also lost to Turkish side Galatasaray in the Champions League (0-1).

Manchester United ended a 10-game winless streak against Liverpool at Anfield. Their last away win was on January 17, 2016, in an English Premier League match (2-1). Since then, Liverpool have beaten Manchester United at home five times, drawing the other five.

Liverpool is third in the English Premier League table, while Manchester United is ninth. The teams have 15 and 13 points, respectively. Liverpool will play Brentford away on October 25th, while Manchester United will host Brighton on the same day. Liverpool will also travel to Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League next week, on October 22nd.

News.Az