Mandate of EU Special Representative for South Caucasus extended

The mandate of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber has been extended until 30 June 2018.

The objective of the mandate is to develop the EU's dialogue with governments, parliaments, the judiciary, civil society and other key political stakeholders in the region. The Council allocated a budget of EUR 2.99 million for the period from 1 March 2017 to 30 June 2018 to cover the expenditure relating to the EUSR's mandate.



His mandate was extended by a Council decision on February 17.

