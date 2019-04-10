Manos, the most famous fish restaurant of Symi Island, is now open at D MARIS BAY!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manos, the fish restaurant of the Symi Island, famous for its traditional Greek delicacies, music and plate smashing, is now open at D Maris Bay.

D Maris Bay, which is one of the seven extraordinary hotels of the Mytha Hotel Anthology, started off the season in May with resounding novelties. After La Guérite and Ruya, Manos, which is the most famous fish and seafood restaurant of the Symi Island in Greece, located just across Datça, is also waiting to welcome its guests at D Maris Bay, one of the most special hotels in the world with its magnificent location in the Datça Peninsula,, Turkey.

The restaurant owner, Manos Mangos, opened his first restaurant on the Symi Island 23 years ago. He has hosted several elite guests in the restaurant which is named after him, ranging from sheikhs to kings, from politicians to famous singers, and this season, he is opening up his restaurant Manos which will serve distinguished delicacies from the Greek cuisine, in one of the five beaches of D Maris Bay where the stunning turquoise blue waters meet the powdery white sand.

With its unrivalled menu covering the freshest fish just out of the sea, starters such as oysters, grilled octopus and sea urchin, homemade bread with garlic and spices and Greek appetizers, Manos at D Maris Bay will make its guests feel as if they are on Greek islands. The guests will not only enjoy the delicious food in Manos at D Maris Bay but they will also enjoy the syrtos parties which are an inseparable part of the Greek culture with the Greek music and plate smashing.

News.Az