Manvel Grigoryan to be arrested again

Armenia’s ex-MP, retired General Manvel Grigoryan will be arrested again, according to the Armenian Criminal Court of Appeal's ruling.

On December 21, 2018, the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction had released Grigoryan from custody on an AMD 25 million bail. The Prosecutor General’s Office, however, had appealed this decision to the Criminal Court of Appeal, News.am recalls.

Grigoryan was detained on June 16 after the searches by the National Security Service, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition.

