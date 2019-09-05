Manvel Grigoryan’s nephew involved in shooting in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shots were fired on the Armavir-Yerevan motorway in Armenia's Armavir province.

Police found out that an argument had taken place there between tho drivers. During the argument, one of them - had fired shots toward another to scare him and left the scene.



Several hours later, police found him. According to the source, he is a nephew of retired general and ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan, who is in custody on charges of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, appropriation of property, tax evasion, squandering of state resources, and organizing of property usurpation through extortion.

Police are preparing a report on this incident, shamshyan.com reported.

