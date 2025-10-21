Maradona’s heirs partner with Swedish company to launch official brand

+ ↺ − 16 px

The five heirs of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away in 2020, have signed a deal with Swedish-Iranian businessman Ash Pournouri and his company Electa Global to market products under the Maradona name, the Swedish firm announced Tuesday.

Under the long-term agreement, Electa will handle product design, manufacturing, marketing, and retail in close coordination with the family, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“There aren't many official Maradona products,” Pournouri said.

While other football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have turned their fame into global brands, Maradona never did, partly because such ventures were not pursued during his lifetime, and his family had previously been reluctant to collaborate, Pournouri explained.

“Our father's name means so much to millions of people around the world,” the heirs said, emphasizing that the initiative is “not just about products” but also about preserving Diego’s passion, energy, and love for people.

Initially, the brand will focus on high-end clothing, shoes, and accessories for the European market.

