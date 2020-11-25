Football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60
- 25 Nov 2020 20:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Sports
Football legend Diego Maradona has died after suffering a heart attack, according to his spokesman.
The 60-year-old, who in 1986 led Argentina to a World Cup triumph, had a history of health problems.
Earlier this month, he underwent successful brain surgery for a blood clot in a specialist private clinic in Buenos Aires.