Yandex metrika counter

Football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

  • Sports
  • Share
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

Football legend Diego Maradona has died after suffering a heart attack, according to his spokesman.

The 60-year-old, who in 1986 led Argentina to a World Cup triumph, had a history of health problems.

Earlier this month, he underwent successful brain surgery for a blood clot in a specialist private clinic in Buenos Aires.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      