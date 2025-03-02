Marco Rubio says Trump will resume talks with Ukraine once it’s ready to pursue a "fair" peace agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that President Trump’s administration will reconnect with Ukrainian officials once they are prepared to pursue peace, News.Az informs via The Washington Post.

Mr. Rubio said that Ukrainian Volodymyr Mr. Zelenskyy has hurt the peace talks by trying to “Ukraine-splain on every issue.”

Mr. Rubio said Mr. Trump’s goal is to see whether there is a way to wind down the “bloody stalemate” between Ukraine and Russia and that involves working with Russian President Vladimir Putin, not calling him names or being antagonistic.

“He is trying to get Russia to the table to see if there is a way to bring about an end to this conflict,”

Mr. Rubio said of Mr. Trump on ABC News’ “This Week.” “That is his centralized focus.” “The only way it ends is if Vladimir Putin comes to a negotiating table and right now President Trump is the only person on earth who has any chance whatsoever of bringing him to a table to see what it is he would be willing to end the war on,” Mr. Rubio said.

“Now, maybe their claims or what they want, their demands will be unreasonable. We don’t know.” Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance had an explosive exchange Friday in the Oval Office with Mr. Zelenskyy, berating the Ukrainian president for not being more grateful for U.S. aid. Mr. Trump warned Mr.Zelenskyy that he was “gambling with World War III” and suggested he must accept the cease-fire deal that administration officials are hammering out with Russia.

Mr. Zelenskyy warned that Mr. Putin has shown he will not abide by peace deals. The Ukrainian leader also has been seeking security guarantees as part of any peace deal with Russia.

