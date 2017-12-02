Margvelashvili: Georgian society has become aggressive

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Georgi Margvelashvili said that Georgian society has recently become aggressive. The comment was made after a case of stabbing between schoolchildren, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

"Unfortunately, we turned out to be very aggressive and violent, and it is obvious not only due to today's tragedy ... Yesterday I talked with women who were victims of violence, and in the evening there was another manifestation of violence against a woman. Each of us should think about the kind of society we live in and what we give each other, "Margvelashvili said.

News.Az

News.Az