Maria Zakharova arrives in Azerbaijan

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, visited the International Music Festival "Zhara-2018".

According to Oxu.Az, Maria Zakharova has passed on a red carpet path together with stars of the Russian show business.

According to her, she arrived in Baku for discussions with the official representatives of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. She said that these discussions will be held tomorrow.

"Today I enjoy this festival in Baku," she said.

News.Az

